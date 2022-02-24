Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) A special NDPS court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a suspected drug peddler arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Wife, Daughter Kills Man Following Altercation in Kolhapur; Arrested.

Special judge V V denied bail to the accused Abdul Kadar Shaikh. A detailed order has not been made available yet.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC To Conduct Offline Examinations for Class 10, 12 From March 24.

The NCB had arrested at least 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, in the drugs-on-cruise case. Most of them are currently out on bail.

Shaikh was arrested by the NCB in October last year.

The NCB has claimed that Shaikh had been arrested based on the information it had gathered during the custodial interrogation of the other accused.

According to the probe agency, at least 2.5 gm of ecstasy and 54.3 gm of mephedrone was recovered from Shaikh.

In the bail application filed through his advocates Apoorva Srivastava and Kushal Mor, the 30-year-old accused had claimed that he was not a part of any drug trafficking network and had not conspired with the other accused.

Shaikh further claimed that apart from the alleged recovery, the remand application did not contain any allegations against him.

The accused stated that he had been falsely implicated in the case and claimed that he was illegally detained by the probe agency.

Based on a tip-off, an NCB team raided Goa-bound Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast on the evening of October 2 and allegedly seized drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)