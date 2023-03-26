East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 26 (ANI): Police said they seized contraband drugs worth Rs 60 lakh and nabbed a drug peddler in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Sunday.

LR Bishnoi, DGP of Meghalaya said a notorious drug trafficker was nabbed and heroin worth Rs 60 lakh was seized in the Lumshnong area.

The operation was launched by the team of East Jaintia Hills district police, he said.

During the second week of March, the police of East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya seized drugs worth Rs 32 lakh and apprehended three drug peddlers.

According to the Meghalaya police, acting on a tip-off, East Jaintia Hills district police intercepted a vehicle at the Ladrymbai area in the district and seized a large quantity of heroin worth Rs 32 lakh from the vehicle. Police had also apprehended three persons and recovered Rs 54,000 cash, and three mobile phones and also seized the car.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi had said, "A police team of East Jaintia Hills district seized 72 kg of cannabis from a vehicle and nabbed two persons."

"The seized cannabis was concealed in the secret chamber of the car. The investigation is on for leads on linkages," the Meghalaya DGP added then.

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a truck carrying processed betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district, BSF said in a statement earlier in the month.

The operation was carried out by the 172 Battalion of the BSF. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the case, the BSF had said in the statement. (ANI)

