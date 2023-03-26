Bhopal, March 26: In a tragic incident, a family was left devastated after their two-month-old girl was found dead in a bucket in the bathroom. The incident occurred at Shobhapur village in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh on March 22 and was reported to the authorities, who promptly began investigating the case. Cops who had no clue as to how the infant had ended up in the bucket or why there was a lid on it. They had earlier registered a case of kidnapping and began investigating the matter.

According to report in TOI, the cops initially suspected a beggar who had passed by their house and the parents of committing the crime. It was only after three days that their attention turned to the two sisters, aged 4 and 6, and the truth behind the tragedy came to light. The girls were so young and innocent that they had no idea what they had done wrong. Hyderabad Police Constable Dies of Heart Attack While Exercising in Gym, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

The sisters explained to the cops that they had been playing with their teddy bear while their mother was cooking in the kitchen. After their playtime, Rukhsar, the mother, gave the teddy bear a bath and hung it outside to dry. The sisters then had the idea to bathe their 2-month-old sister, Anarja, in a bucket, just like they had done with their teddy bear. Kerala: Minor Boy, Depressed Over Death of His Pet Fish, Dies by Suicide in Malappuram.

They took Anarja from her bed and brought her to the bathroom, where they began bathing her on the edge of the bucket. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Anarja slipped and fell into the bucket. Despite their best efforts, the two girls were unable to get her out. In a panic, they put the lid of the bucket on top and left the bathroom.

Later that day, their father received a call from Rukhsar saying that Anarja was missing. When he returned home, they searched for her, suspecting that a beggar woman who had come to their door may have taken her. But it was not until the police arrived and searched the house that they discovered Anarja's lifeless body in the bucket.

The police concluded that the sisters had accidentally caused Anarja's death, but due to their young age, their actions were not considered a crime as according to Section 82 of the IPC, no offense committed by a child under the age of 7 can be registered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2023 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).