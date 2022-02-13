A drunk man in Haryana's Panchkula dialed 112 police control at midnight only to check whether cops would come or not. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The man has been identified as 42-year-old Naresh Kumar. According to a report published in The Times of India, the man called the police at around 12 midnight when he was walking towards home from Morni. He told police that he consumed beer on his way and then dialed the control room.

Here Is The Video:

#Haryana A drunk person dialed 112 control room at midnight in #Panchkula. When the cops reached the spot, the person said he was checking whether the police would come or not pic.twitter.com/qRHXOfHzzk — Rajinder S Nagarkoti रजिन्दर सिंह नगरकोटी (@nagarkoti) February 12, 2022

