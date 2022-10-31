New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Over 11,600 candidates allotted seats in the Delhi University's first round of admission have been upgraded to a college and course of their preference in the second merit list, the varsity's registrar said on Monday.

Registrar Vikas Gupta also said that "as many as 8,133 new aspirants have been allotted seats" in colleges under the university that has released its second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes.

In total, 33,739 aspirants had applied for the upgradation of their seats. Out of which over 34 per cent have been given higher college and course preferences. The admission to the second round of allocation is underway.

"Out of 33,739 aspirants selected in the first round who had applied for upgradation, 11,649 have been given upgradation to their higher presences of college courses," Gupta said.

Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats. In the DU's first round of seat allocations, 59,100 candidates have secured admission. A total of 15,398 candidates have confirmed their seats in the first round.

