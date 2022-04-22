New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi University on Friday hosted its first admission webinar to address queries of students related to undergraduate admissions under the newly-introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

CUET has been made mandatory for admission to all central universities from this year.

Till last year, Delhi University admitted students on the basis of marks cut-off in Class 12 board exams.

Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions), said candidates will be able to appear for the CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class 12. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET, she said.

Gap year students will also be eligible to apply for CUET, she said, adding, no student will be at a disadvantage if they change the stream.

Addressing students' queries, Gandhi said that CUET has been adopted by 22 state universities also and advised aspirants to apply to all varsities while filling the form.

"If you want to study in Haryana University that is across the border and Delhi University is also a choice, please choose Haryana University also. It's better you choose all the universities," she said.

Aspirants also asked whether they will be eligible to study BA (Honours) Economics if they have studied Business Mathematics or Applied Mathematics since Maths is compulsory for the course, she said students who have studied other versions of the subject will be eligible for the course.

Gandhi said the eligibility for admission to most BSc courses would be calculated on the basis of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology. It is mandatory to obtain at least 30 per cent marks in any one language in CUET, she said.

For admission to Bachelor of Arts programme, candidates will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one and in any three subjects from the other section. Merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language.

For admission to BA (Hons) Economics, it is mandatory for the candidates to take the test in Mathematics in the CUET. Merit for this will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics, and any two subjects, Gandhi said.

A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject.

For admission to linguistic programmes, candidates can choose particular language from sections offered in CUET or take a test in any other language.

However, preference will be given to those appearing in the particular language. Centralized e-counselling will be done after the test," Gandhi said.

After the CUET results are announced, there will be an e-counselling by the university. Candidates will have the option to choose the colleges of their choice and on the basis of their marks, they will be given colleges.

