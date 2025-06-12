New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Delhi University administration has ordered a comprehensive structural and safety inspection in all its colleges, hostels and departments during the summer vacation, after multiple infrastructure-related accidents across campuses were reported.

In an official circular issued by the Office of the Proctor, the university directed authorities to begin inspections of "all the rooms and toilets in your institution" after examinations end, as part of a survey under the Board of Residence, Health and Discipline, Ordinance XV (Chapter VI).

This move comes after several accidents, including a fire at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, another at the University Science Instrumentation Center, and an incident where a fan fell on a teacher at Kalindi College, were reported.

There have also been repeated complaints about falling ceilings and deteriorating infrastructure in various colleges.

"Please see that all the roofs and walls are in proper and safe condition, all the electrical fittings, like fans, lights are in working condition and there is ample supply of drinking water and water in the toilet," the letter states.

The directive also stresses the need to ensure that "the lifts are in working condition and the ramps for PWD students are repaired."

Colleges have been told to check fire safety measures: "Kindly see that the fire extinguishers are in working condition. If any building requires white-wash, please get it done," it adds, noting this is in light of "few incidents which happened in some colleges."

The Proctor's Office has appealed to all institutions to make sure students return to a safe and healthy environment. "Kindly ensure that the students, when they come back from their vacation, have a safe, secure and healthy environment," the letter reads.

The matter was discussed in a recent Executive Council (EC) meeting, where EC member Aman Kumar demanded an infrastructure audit. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had directed the Engineering Department to examine the issue. Following this, the Proctor's Office has issued formal orders to address the situation proactively.

