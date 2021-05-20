New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi University on Thursday postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate final semester exams for the second time.

The exams were scheduled to start from May 15 but were postponed to June 1 owing to the spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

The varsity issued a notification saying final semester and annual exams will commence from June 7, instead of June 1. The exams will be in the ''open book format'' and will be held online, it said.

"It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from June 1, 2021, are hereby postponed and same shall start from June 7, 2021," Dean of Examinations D S Rawat said in a notice.

It said that accordingly, all "date sheets released for commencement of examinations from May 15, 2021, are hereby withdrawn".

Rawat said that since there has been a lockdown, people are not coming and the date sheets could not be uploaded in time.

"Today we have uploaded them. As a rule, we have to give students time to prepare. Teachers had been given time till May 13 to prepare and submit question papers and we are pursuing them. Many of them have submitted (question papers)," he said.

Rawat ruled out the possibility of the exams being postponed further.

The decision to push the exams from June 1 to June 7 was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday and it was attended by heads of departments, and other senior varsity officials, he said.

