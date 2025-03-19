Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) The Thane police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a man from Kerala of Rs 2.5 lakh promising to get him a job in the shipping industry, an official said on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the Naupada police, the 24-year-old man from Ernakulam said accused Siddhi and Roshan, who posed as officials of a ship management company, had convinced him that they could secure a job for him in South Africa.

Trusting them, the complainant visited the duo in Thane, paid them Rs 2.5 lakh and handed over his original passport and Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC), an essential document for seafarers.

However, he never got any confirmation about the job. When his attempts to get back his money and documents failed, he filed a police complaint in Thane on Monday, the official said.

A probe is underway to find out if the accused, who are absconding, have cheated more people with similar promises, he added.

