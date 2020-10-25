Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Despite low budgets and COVID-19 restrictions, Durga Puja is being celeberated in Mumbai with full enthusiasm.

In one of the city's Durga pandal, set up by Bengal Club at Shivaji Park, darshan of the diety was live-streamed for devotees and prasad was sent by courier on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Bengal said: "We have four priests who are coming regularly. Committee members are coming as per their slot."

"Situation is different, we cannot celebrate like we want to. Darshan is being streamed online through digital platform. People are donating to us online. Prasad is being sent to them through courier. We are following all Standarad Operating Procedure of government to prevent spread of COVID," another member said.

Durga Puja starts from the seventh day after Mahalaya and ends on the tenth day of Dashami or Dussehra.

This year, the festivities were dampened a bit, because of the pandemic. However, devotees are hopeful that the next year will be celebrated with great fervour and they aspire to bid the deadly virus goodbye. (ANI)

