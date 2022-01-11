New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he was saddened by the death of David Sassoli, the European Parliament President.

Sassoli has died at the age of 65, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said.

"Saddened to hear of the passing away of David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament. Recall from our meetings his warm personality and incisive mind. Condolences to his family," Jaishankar tweeted.

Sassoli was an Italian centre-left politician.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sassoli was an "outstanding" President of the European Parliament.

"I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European & proud Italian.David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an outstanding President of the European Parliament and, first & foremost, a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family," she tweeted.

