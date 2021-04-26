New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A day after the UK announced assistance to India in fighting the coronavirus crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed bilateral cooperation in addressing different aspects of the pandemic.

Jaishankar said he and Foreign Secretary Raab also reviewed progress in the India-UK bilateral agenda.

The UK on Sunday announced that more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment are being sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19.

"Thank Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab of U.K. for the call today. Discussed our cooperation to address different aspects of the COVID challenge. Also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda," Jaishankar tweeted.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The country recorded over three lakh-plus coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.

On Sunday, Jaishankar spoke to his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

