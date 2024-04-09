Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday delivered a pointed criticism aimed at the opposition, stating how formerly cow smugglers held sway, often with tacit support from the previous administration.

In a public address in Hapur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined a transformation in Uttar Pradesh's security landscape, urging support for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar, from Amroha, emphasizing the importance of voting strategically for continued progress.

"Cattle theft was rampant, with little to no police intervention. However, under the current governance, all citizens, including farmers, traders, and women, now feel secure. Notably, the state has seen a decline in riots and curfews, with celebrations such as the Kanwar Yatra now proceeding smoothly," he stated.

"Once shielded by influence, criminal elements now face accountability, symbolised by their surrender in public," Adityanath attributed these improvements to the electorate's wise choice in government.

Chief Minister Yogi highlighted significant improvements in law and order in the last seven years.

He asserted that the SP and BSP administrations preferred darkness, neglecting to provide adequate electricity to the populace.

"Consequently, farmers resorted to installing water pumping machines in their fields, which were often subject to theft. Presently, the provision of electricity is impartial, accompanied by enhanced security measures. This underscores the widespread discourse surrounding the efficacy of the Double-Engine government," he said.

"Anticipation for the Modi government's third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is palpable across the nation, with citizens expressing confidence in its leadership," he remarked

Yogi asserted that the populace, witnessing the transformative development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade, is inclined towards reinstating the Modi government. Adityanath emphasized the world's recognition of India's robust governance, exemplified by its proactive approach to national security.

"Noteworthy infrastructure projects, including the Ganga Expressway passing through Hapur, indicate the state's progress, with the travel time between Hapur and Prayagraj reduced to just six hours," he further pointed out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the people of Amroha had endured significant hardship due to a minor error in the past election. He highlighted the MPs' revealing conduct in Parliament, by refusing to chant "Bharat Mata".

Adityanath questioned the suitability of such individuals for parliamentary representation, emphasizing the importance of unwavering patriotism. He criticized the selections made by SP, BSP, and Congress, attributing it to their narrow-mindedness.

Adityanath reiterated the nation's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to its development.

Notable figures attended the event, including BJP regional president Satyendra Sisodia, District President Naresh Tomar, MLA Harendra Tewatiya, Rajiv Tarara, Mahendra Singh Kharagvanshi, Rashtriya Lok Dal District President Ravindra Chaudhary, and District Panchayat member Rekha Nagar. (ANI)

