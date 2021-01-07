Kutch (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale struck the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 7:22 pm at a depth of 20 kilometers.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

