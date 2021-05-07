Morigaon (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Morigaon on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

This is the fourth jolt Assam has experienced this month. On May 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 had hit Sonitpur with mild tremors in a few parts of the state. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on May 3 had hit Tezpur. Tezpur was also hit on May 1 by a quake of magnitude 3.3.

No loss of lives or property has been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

