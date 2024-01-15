Guwahati, Jan 15 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit central Assam on Monday evening, an official bulletin said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 7.12 pm, epicentred in East Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 23 km.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 170 km east-south-east from Guwahati, near the Nagaland border.

People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, and Nagaon districts also felt the jolt.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas of Nagaland and Manipur also, the report showed.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, because of which earthquakes are frequent here.

