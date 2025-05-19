Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the tremor occurred at 10:44 am at a depth of 5 kilometres in the district.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 19/05/2025 10:44:48 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

