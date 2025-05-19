Mumbai, May 19: Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was among six people who were recently arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. It is learned that Jyoti Malhotra, who has a travel channel named "Travel with Jo", and others leaked sensitive information to Pakistan. Preliminary investigation revealed that Malhotra was in contact with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its operatives who reportedly arranged her travel to Pakistan. It is also learned that the Hisar YouTuber was in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, who was declared persona non grata and sent back to Pakistan on May 13. The arrest of Jyoti Malhotra on espionage charges has reminded people of the Madhuri Gupta case.

All About Madhuri Gupta Case

Madhuri Gupta was an Indian diplomat who fell in love with a Pakistani national and ended up spying for the neighbouring country. She was later convicted in an espionage case. At the time of her arrest, Madhuri Gupta was 55 years old. As a diplomat, Madhuri Gupta was stationed at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Over there, she fell in love with a younger man. The incident of her spying came when Madhuri Gupta was arrested in April 2010 over accusations of spying for Pakistan's ISI. Notably, Gupta's arrest came less than two years after the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?

The shocking revelation that an Indian diplomat went rogue and spied for Pakistan shocked the country's Intelligence Bureau (IB). In Islamabad, Madhuri Gupta was posted as second secretary at the Indian High Commission in its press and information section. Her job included scanning the Pakistani media and compiling reports for Delhi. However, during her stint, Gupta fell in love with Jamshed, alias Jim, a man in his 30s who later turned out to be a spy.

Madhuri Gupta Caught After She Leaked False Intelligence Fed to Her by Intelligence Agencies

Delhi police later revealed that Gupta was honey-trapped by Jim, who is reported to have extracted sensitive state secrets from her. Suspicions over Gupta sharing sensitive information became strong in 2009, and the same were confirmed when the Indian agencies fed her false intelligence, which was eventually leaked. In 2020, Gupta was summoned to Delhi on the pretext of helping the agencies organise the SAARC summit. Soon after she landed on April 22, 2010, Gupta was arrested.

Gupta Was Convicted in 2018, Died Three Years Later

Following her arrest, Gupta confessed to passing sensitive information. Investigators said that Gupta shares names, email passwords, and also admitted to leaking classified details, including exposing Indian intelligence officials who were operating in Pakistan. This damage was said to be "irreversible". The trail went on for years, and finally, in 2018, Madhuri Gupta was convicted of criminal conspiracy and espionage. However, she was acquitted of charges involving actual classified documents. Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held From Hisar for Spying for Pakistan.

Back then, the court said that Gupta had become a "security threat" who tarnished the country's image. It is worth noting that Madhuri Gupta's case became one of the country's most debated espionage cases. Three years after her conviction, Gupta passed away in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where she was living alone. The news about her death was confirmed by her long-time friend and lawyer, Joginder Dahiya, who learned about her passing away from her brother, who lived in the United States.

