Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit North-NorthWest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11:08 am on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 11:08:13 IST, Lat: 36.18 and Long: 73.31, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 256km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 15 km South-Southwest of Pahalgam. (ANI)

