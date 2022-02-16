Delhi, February 16: The response sheet or the OMR sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 has been released at the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. In order to download the response sheet, candidates will have to login to the GOAPS 2022 portal with their credentials. The response key can be accessed using the candidate’s roll number and password. The exam was held for over 9 lakh students from February 5 to 13.

Using the GATE 2022 answer key, candidates can estimate the marks ahead of the results. Students can use the marking scheme of the exam and give marks to themselves using the answers given and estimate their scores. CSIR-UGC NET 2021 Phase-II Admit Card Released By NTA At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

Steps to Download The Response Sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on OMR sheet link

Step 3: Log-in using your credentials

Step 4: Download the documents

The answer key will be released on February 21 while the window to raise challenges will be available from February 22 to 25. The GATE 2022 result is expected to be announced on March 17.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of result declaration. ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results 2021 to be Released Today; Here is How to Check

This year, two new subjects were added to GATE 2022 which include geomatics engineering and naval architecture, and marine engineering. The exam was held for a total of 29 subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear for a maximum of two papers and they will have to select the combinations from the approved list while filling out the application form.

IIT Kharagpur will declare GATE exam result on March 17. The scorecards for GATE 2022 will be available to download from March 21 onwards on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).