New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): EaseMyTrip's co-founder Prashant Pitti was honoured with the IDMA 'Person of the Year 2025' awards on Friday.

Pitti's path to success has been marked by perseverance and determination. As an entrepreneur, he has faced numerous challenges, including countless nights spent trying to find solutions to complex problems.

His journey is a testament to the fact that becoming a successful entrepreneur often takes time, dedication, and hard work. For Pitti, it took almost twice as long as it does for most entrepreneurs to achieve his goals

"IDMA Person Of The Year 2025 This award is special to me. I always aspired to be a good person, not just a good entrepreneur. This is for all those countless countless nights, where I was lost, confused, scared, hustled without results, and failed. It takes a decade to become an entrepreneur for most, but it took me almost twice as much. Also watch out for this space, a lot of updates are coming with respect to next steps in improving Bangalore traffic," he posted on X.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Pitti has also been working on a project to improve traffic conditions in Bengaluru. Frustrated by the city's notorious traffic congestion, Pitti pledged ₹1 crore to develop an AI-powered traffic management solution using Google Maps data and satellite imagery.

In a detailed post on X, Pitti shared that he was stuck in traffic for over two hours while covering just 11 km late at night in Bengaluru. He said the worst part was being stranded at a choke point on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for 100 minutes, with no traffic light or police officer in sight.

However, he made it clear that he does not want to simply complain about the issue. "But I don't want one more 'Bengaluru Traffic Meme or Rant'. I WANT TO FIX IT," he said.

Pitti said his project will use data from Google Maps, especially the new "Road Management Insight" feature launched in April 2025. This city-level data, available in Big Query format, can be used alongside satellite imagery to identify all choke points and their timings across Bengaluru.

This initiative aims to identify and resolve traffic choke-points, reducing congestion and making commuting easier for citizens.

The project will utilize Google Maps' "Road Management Insight" feature to gather and analyze city-wide traffic data. By combining this data with satellite imagery.

The AI system will identify traffic pinch points, analyze timing patterns and offer recommendations.

Pitti said he is ready to start work as soon as the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cooperate by opening raw data feeds or APIs and appoint a team committed to act on the insights.

He urged citizens to help saying., "TAG anyone you know in the Bangalore Traffic Office, BBMP or the Traffic Commissioner's office, let this hit the right inbox."

Pitti's initiative is not just about solving Bengaluru's traffic problems but also about creating a scalable solution that can be replicated in other cities across India. With his commitment to using technology to drive positive change, Pitti is setting an inspiring example for entrepreneurs and citizens alike. (ANI)

