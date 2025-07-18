Bengaluru, July 18: Residents across several Bengaluru localities should gear up for a full day of power disruption as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled outage on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 10 AM to 5 PM. The planned cut is part of essential grid upgradation and maintenance efforts aimed at strengthening the power infrastructure and ensuring a more stable and reliable supply in the long term.

The affected areas span across four major BESCOM zones—Mahadevapura, KR Puram, Whitefield, and Indiranagar. Specific localities include Hoodi, Seetharampalya, Ayyappanagar, Basavanagar, Chinnappanahalli, Vignananagar, Kodigehalli, and Munnekolala in Mahadevapura; Bhattarahalli, Medahalli, NRI Layout, Akshayanagar, and Devasandra in KR Puram; Kadugodi, Hope Farm, Pattandur Agrahara, ECC Road, and Immadihalli in Whitefield; and HAL 2nd & 3rd Stage, Domlur Layout, Thippasandra, and Jeevanbheema Nagar under Indiranagar division. Chennai Power Cut on July 15: Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital To Face 5-Hour Outage for Maintenance Work, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

BESCOM has urged residents to cooperate and plan daily activities accordingly. Citizens are advised to charge mobile phones, laptops, and emergency lighting devices in advance. It is also recommended to avoid using elevators during outage hours to prevent being stranded. Chennai Power Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on Thursday, Check List of Affected Areas.

The power utility explained that the interruption is critical for carrying out transformer upgrades, line replacements, and switching operations, which are necessary to minimize unplanned blackouts and improve grid efficiency.

For real-time updates and assistance, residents can visit bescom.karnataka.gov.in or follow BESCOM’s official handles on social media.

