Kanyakumari (TN), Sep 9 (PTI) In the backdrop of leaders quitting the Congress and criticising it recently, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is easier for many of them to make peace with the BJP and "fold hands" before it but his character is to fight for a certain idea of India.

The former Congress chief also said the BJP has taken control of all the institutions of the country and now the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the Opposition.

Also Read | The #India U-17 National Team Was Handed a 1-3 Defeat by #Nepal in Their Second Match of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Asked about leaders quitting the Congress and criticising the party, Gandhi said, "Obviously, the BJP has better means of putting pressure on them than I do."

His remarks at a press conference here during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra came days after leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jaiveer Shergill quit the party and strongly criticised it. There has been an internal churning in the Congress as well and some leaders have criticised the party on some issues.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Sex Scandal: Odnaadi NGO Calls for Procession on September 10 in Solidarity With Minor Victims.

"The BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country. They have inserted their people in most of the institutions, they pressure through these institutions. You know the role of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income tax department. You know how they deal with these things. So, we are not fighting anymore a political party, we used to fight a political party," he said.

"Now, the fight is not between one political party and another political party. Now the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the Opposition and everybody understands this. Now, this is not an easy fight. This is a difficult fight," Gandhi said.

He claimed that the media is not with the Opposition because journalists were under pressure due to owners having particular relationships.

"So this is not an easy fight and a lot of people don't want to fight, lot of people feel, why get caught up. It is easier to go, make peace with the BJP, fold hands in front of them, and your life will be easier. Unfortunately, this is not my training. This is not my character," he said.

Gandhi said his character is to fight for a certain idea of India, a certain notion of this country.

"There are many-many people in the Congress party and in the opposition, who are convinced of this fact. So that is really what the fight is between," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)