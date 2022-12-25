Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): With the aim to spread awareness on fitness, green initiatives and cleanliness, East Coast Railway on Saturday organised 'Cyclothon' in Visakhapatnam.

The programme was organised by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Led by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, the Cyclothon was conducted from East Point Rest House to Naval Coastal Battery and back.

Around 30 participants from various departments rallied for the cause. ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo also participated in the rally.

The motto was to promote Green initiatives, ban on single-use plastic, fitness and Swatch Bharat, said East Coast Railway.

Speaking on the occasion DRM Anup Satpathy said that Cycling is simple and easy and does not require special skills or high levels of physical capabilities which makes cycling perfect.

He said that the rally was to create awareness among the public on green initiatives, healthy life habits, a ban of single-use plastic etc.

He urged the younger generation to make cycling a part of their lifestyle to stay fit and healthy.

DRM said that more such rallies will be organised in various parts of the Division for creating awareness of social concern, health and fitness. (ANI)

