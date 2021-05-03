Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 (ANI) Eatala Rajender, former health minister of Telangana, has been dropped from the state Council of Ministers in the wake of the controversy surrounding him over land grabbing issues.

A press communique from Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has dropped Rajender from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who had ordered a probe against Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing, had taken the charge of health ministry on Saturday.

Few farmers had on Friday levelled allegations against Rajender for grabbing around 20 acres of lands in Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district.

Reacting to the allegations, Rajender had demanded a hearing by the sitting judge in the matter. He said that his 'self-respect' is more valuable to him than his position.

"There are several leaders who have earned hundreds of crores of rupees through illegal means. I demand an inquiry into all those people and their properties," he said while demanding an inquiry into his own property.

He claimed that allegations against him were a "pre-planned sketch" to defame him in the public.

"Back in 2016, for the establishment of a hatchery, I had taken a loan of Rs 100 crores from Canara Bank. The land about which allegations are being made to have been grabbed by me is still being used by the beneficiaries and is not under my properties," Rajender added. (ANI)

