New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming elections for the post of Vice President of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday appointed two senior officers of the rank of Additional Secretary as Observers to oversee the electoral process.

The election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan.

Also Read | Mumbai-Goa National Highway Develops Moon-Like Craters Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Draws Ire From Aaditya Thackeray, Varun Grover; NHAI Responds to Viral Video.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

Officers appointed by the EC as Observers are Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and D. Anandan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: Woman Suffering From Scrub Typhus Dies After Driver Abandons Vehicle As Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Rajasthan, Case Registered.

Additionally, Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, has been placed on the reserve list.

Earlier today, Opposition - INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination papers for the elections and described it as a moment of honour, and pledged to discharge the role with impartiality, dignity and steadfast commitment, if elected.

Reddy filed the nomination in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement released after filing his nomination, Justice (Retd.) Reddy said, "Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution.

"Reflecting on his career and principles, he added, "My life in public service -- as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic -- has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity. This election is not merely about one individual." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)