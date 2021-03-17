New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu's Inspector General, South Zone S Murugan to a non-election post with immediate effect.

It also asked the state government to send a list of names of officers for appointment as IG, South Zone in place of Murugan, official sources said.

Also, based on the inputs of the special police observer, the commission has ordered the transfer of various ACPs and DSPs in the southern state with a direction to attach them with the DGP, Headquarters. It has also directed the Tamil Nadu government that these officers should not be assigned with any election-related duty.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)