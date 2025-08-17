New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that the Election Commission of India in its media interaction held earlier today refused to address any of the concerns raised by LoP Rahul Gandhi over "electoral manipulation".

In a post on X, Surjewala said, "The most notable thing to come out of today's press conference is that the ECI refused to answer any of the questions raised by the Congress Party and Shri. Rahul Gandhi."

"The bigger question is, why is the ECI so petrified of sharing machine-readable lists post the results?" he asked.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Election Commission of India (ECI) while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabhas an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

"An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless." CEC Gyanesh Kumar said while addressing mediapersons.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hit back at the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from him but doesn't from BJP MP Anurag Thakur when he makes the same allegations.

"The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi had on August 7 addressed a press conference in New Delhi, in which he presented Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, a part of the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency. Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes, including duplicate voters, invalid addresses, and bulk registrations of votes at single locations. (ANI)

