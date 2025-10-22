New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Election Commission of India's (ECI) two-day Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) on nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) preparedness commenced on Wednesday at India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

According to a release, the conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The Commission assessed the preparedness of offices of the CEOs of all States and UTs for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Conference is being held as a follow-up on the SIR preparedness conference held on September 10, during which all the States/UTs gave detailed presentations on the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the Electoral Roll in their respective State/UT as per the last completed SIR.

The Commission assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT, according to the release.

The Commission also reviewed the status of appointment and training of DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs and BLAs.

On October 6, CEC Gyanesh Kumar informed that the SIR of voter lists will be conducted throughout the country.

At the last conference in September, a presentation on the strategies, constraints and best practices adopted was made by the CEO of Bihar so that the CEOs of the rest of the country learn from their experiences, said EC in a press note.

"The CEOs provided detailed presentations on the number of Electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR, and the electoral roll in their respective State/UT, as per the last completed SIR. The CEOs also presented the status of digitisation and uploading of the Electoral Roll after the previous SIR on the State/UT CEO website," the EC said in the note.

"They also provided the status of mapping current electors with those as per the last SIR in the State/UT," it said.

To ensure that there is a uniform implementation of the Commission's initiative to ensure that no polling station has over 1,200 electors, the status of rationalisation of polling stations was also reviewed. (ANI|)

