Puducherry, Apr 16 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian said on Wednesday that the "economic prosperity of the country and the development of minorities are integral parts of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Unveiling a number of projects launched by the Centre under PMMSY (Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana) to benefit fishers in the Union Territory of Puducherry, Kurian said here that the PMMSY is aimed at improving the welfare of fishers in the Union Territory by providing them with the necessary infrastructure and enabling their economic progress.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said the PMMSY is being implemented in Puducherry, with Rs 478 crore worth of projects involving contributions from both the Centre and the State government.

After highlighting various features of the projects under PMMSY that will benefit fishers in the Union Territory, Kurian said the initiatives would bring economic prosperity to the state and help connect the local population to the global stage.

Kurian also said that Prime Minister Modi has been launching several schemes for the betterment of the people.

"The economic prosperity of the nation and development of minorities are integral to the vision of the Prime Minister," he reiterated.

He added that the schemes launched under PMMSY in Puducherry today included the provision of transponders, nine fishing vessels, deep-sea fishing facilities, marketing infrastructure, a multimedia centre, an auctioning hall, a processing hall, and kiosks, among other components.

Amidst cheerful applause from the audience, he noted that the Prime Minister had spared no effort in securing the release of as many as 3,700 Indian fishermen held by Sri Lanka so far.

Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan, who spoke on the occasion, said that ever since PMMSY was implemented in 2020, fish production in the country had registered phenomenal growth.

India now stands second globally in fish production. The country's fish production, which stood at around 95 lakh tonne in 2013-14, has risen to 184 lakh tonne in 2023-24, the Lt Governor said.

He added that PMMSY is a long-term, visionary plan, and "we should all remain grateful to the Prime Minister for this initiative."

The distribution of transponders under PMMSY, he said, would provide protection and confidence to fishers during their operations at sea.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who presided over the event, said that the territorial government is second to none in ensuring the welfare of fishers.

He added that several schemes to improve the living conditions of fishers are currently being implemented.

The government would also provide free education for children from fisher families, he said.

"We are keen that the Scheduled Castes and fishers should make rapid strides, and we believe that education holds the key to their progress," he further said.

Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, PWD and Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, Civil Supplies Minister P R N Tirumurugan, and officials from the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare were among those present.

