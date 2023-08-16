New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Election Commission's final order on the delimitation of Assam came into effect on Wednesday, according to an official notification.

The poll panel on August 11 had published its final report on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state, keeping their total number unchanged at 126 and 14, respectively.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Six Men Abduct, Attempt to Rape Girl in Jaunpur, Arrested After Disturbing Video Of Assaulters Abusing Her Surfaced Online.

It had also revised the nomenclature of 19 assembly constituencies and a parliamentary constituency.

Nineteen assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). One Lok Sabha constituency and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Also Read | If You Have Money, Spend It Before Central Agencies CBI, ED Take It Away, Says TMC MP Arjun Singh.

According to the notification issued by the law ministry on Wednesday on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu, August 16, 2023, has been specified as the date on which the Election Commission's order in respect to Assam will take effect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)