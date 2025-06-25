Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat in connection with the cheating of the general public for more than Rs 100 crores through various incidents of cyberfraud, sources said.

ED's Ahmedabad zonal office has been conducting searches since early morning. Raids are still underway in Maharashtra's Mumbai, as well as Gujarat's Surat and Ahmedabad, in the case of cybercrime fraudsters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The PMLA case was initiated based on First Information Report (FIR) registered by Gujarat Police against Makbul Doctor, Kaashif Doctor, Bassam Doctor, Mahesh Mafatlal Desai, Maaz Abdul Raheem Nada and other associates.

As per officials, the accused persons are involved in "cheating of general public for more than Rs 100 crores through various cyberfrauds such as fake USDT trading, digital arrests, threatening by sending fake notices of law enforcement agencies and sending the fraud money abroad by converting into crypto currency though various angadiya or hawala operators." (ANI)

