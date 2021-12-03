New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Friday has confiscated agricultural land measuring 4.26 acres worth Rs 1.76 Crore of an NRI who is a former director of M/s Laundry Spot Private Limited for contravening the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A penalty of Rs 21.96 lakhs has also been levied.

