Gurugram, December 3: A 32-year-old businessman was abducted and thrashed to death in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Krishan. He was reported killed by a group of men over business enmity. The incident took place in Sector 10 of the city. A complaint has been lodged against the accused by the deceased’s uncle, Om Prakash. Gujarat Businessman Murdered in Mumbai, Two Men From Uttar Pradesh Arrested.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Krishnan was returning to Farrukhnagar from Wazirabad when his car was intercepted by the group. The accused were in three vehicles – two Scorpios and one Creta - near Wazirpur crossing. The assailants abducted the deceased in one of the Scorpios and took him near Hamirpur village.

As per the report, the accused beat Krishnan with rods and sticks. Krishnan suffered injuries on his head, arms, leg and spine. When some local rushed to help Krishnan, assailants took him to Sadhrana road and again thrashed him to death. Prakash, in the FIR alleged that earlier also the accused threatened Krishnan and his relatives. Delhi Shocker: Man Murdered Over Monetary Dispute in Ambedkar Nagar; Case Registered.

“The victim had a loading/unloading business with contractors and e-commerce firms, and the accused tried to usurp that and had been imposing some conditions on him, due to which there had been enmity,” reported the media house quoting Deepak Saharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West as saying.

The FIR was registered under sections relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302, 364 and 341. Reportedly, eight accused have been named in the FIR. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the assailants.

