New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a Prosecution Complaint (Charge sheet) against Manoj Gaur, former CMD, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, in Patiala House Court.

A charge sheet is filed at the court of the Principal District and Session judge. It will be assigned to a judge by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) has listed the main case and bail of Manoj Gaur for hearing on January 17, for the ED's reply and arguements.

The ED alleges proceeds of Rs 13883 crores. Former CMD, Jaypee Infratech Ltd., Manoj Gaur, has filed a regular bail application.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case registered in 2018. He has been running in judicial custody since November 18, 2025. He was arrested on November 13, 2025.

The bail application has been moved through advocate Farrukh Khan. The plea highlights that Gaur is 61 years old and has a 30-year medical history.

It is stated that Gaur's detention, viewed against the backdrop of an eight-year-old ED case, documentary allegations, absence of personal gain, statutory divestment of control over companies, and serious medical infirmities, is grossly disproportionate andviolative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

It is further submitted that the continued incarceration of Manoj Gaur, despite the absence of any investigative necessity, would amount to punishment prior to conviction, and would offend the settled principle that bail is the rule and jail is the exception, particularly in cases involving prolonged investigation and trial.

Manoj Gaur has deep roots in society and has substantial family, social, and professional ties within the jurisdiction of this Court, the plea said.

According to the ED, it is a money-laundering case involving funds from Home Buyers. Accused persons collected Rs. 13000 crores but did not use the same to give accommodation to home buyers.

ED had said that it arrested Manoj Gaur, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) and former Chairman and Managing Director of M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL), under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during the ongoing probe, an ECIR recorded by the ED under the PMLA, in connection with the Jaypee Group, the agency said in a release.

It is also said that the ED initiated an investigation against the Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters.

The agency alleged that funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for the construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for non-construction purposes, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete.

ED investigation revealed that out of approximately Rs 14,599 Crore collected by JAL and JIL from homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities and trusts, including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), M/s Jaypee Healthcare Ltd. (JHL), and M/s Jaypee Sports International Ltd. (JSIL), the ED said.

The investigation also revealed that Manoj Gaur is the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which received part of the diverted funds, the Agency claimed.

Earlier, on 23 May 2025, the ED had conducted search operations at 15 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, including the offices and premises of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. and M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. During the searches, ED seized a large volume of financial and digital records, along with documents evidencing the offence of money laundering and diversion of funds, ED said.

The agency has alleged that the investigation has established the central role of Manoj Gaur in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities.

Counsel for the accused opposed the ED's remand application. It was submitted that the ECIR was lodged in 2018. An arrest has been made after almost seven years.

Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan submitted that the ECIR is from 2018. What stopped ED from 2018 to 2025? Now, Gaur has been illegally arrested.

The counsel had further submitted that the accused appeared before the ED and cooperated in the investigation. He also emailed the IO and requested another date to appear.

He was called and was made to sit till 8 at night, the counsel added. JayPee Infratech Ltd. (JIL) went into insolvency in 2017, and the motion was passed.

It was also submitted that there was no evasion by Manoj Gaur. He is a sick man. When a company is dissolved, why should the man be sent in custody, counsel questioned.

First FIR was lodged in 2017, and thereafter. My statement has been recorded. We are in the year 2025. Counsel for the accused had argued. (ANI)

