Mandi, January 12: The Sissu Gram Panchayat, in collaboration with local religious and community organisations, has announced a complete suspension of tourism activities in the Sissu valley of Lahaul-Spiti from January 20 to February 28, 2026. This 40-day hiatus is designed to safeguard the sanctity of age-old spiritual traditions and allow residents to observe sacred rituals without external disruption.

The decision was reached following a collective resolution by the Sissu Gram Panchayat, the Raja Ghepan Committee, the Devi Bhoti Committee, and the Labarang Gompa Committee. Local Mahila and Yuvak Mandals also voiced their support, emphasising that the growing footfall and noise from recreational activities interfere with "dev restrictions", a period of solemn silence and disciplined worship dedicated to local deities. Himachal Pradesh Sees Fresh Snowfall in Kullu, Delighting Tourists Drawn to the Scenic Valley.

Tourism Banned in Sissu, Know Which Activities Are Affected

During this 40-day window, all commercial tourism operations within the Sissu Panchayat area, stretching from Pagal Nullah to Ropsang, will be halted. This includes a strict ban on adventure sports such as:

Skiing and snowboarding

ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) riding

Ziplining and bungee jumping

Hot air ballooning and tube sliding

Furthermore, hotels, homestays, and local guest houses have been instructed not to accept new bookings. Even local food stalls, known for serving traditional "salty tea" and snacks to travelers, will remain closed to help maintain the valley’s meditative atmosphere. Himachal Pradesh Weather News: IMD Says No Change as Dry Spell Continues; Tourists and Locals Await Snowfall.

Know Reason Behind Tourism Ban in Sissu

The timing of the ban coincides with several significant tribal festivals, including Halda and Poonha, as well as the Tibetan New Year, Losar. These festivals involve complex rituals, communal prayers, and family gatherings that require a high degree of privacy and quiet.

"The influx of tourists often brings noise and heavy footfall, which is viewed as a distraction during our time of meditation," a local community representative stated. Residents believe that the presence of outsiders can inadvertently disrupt the spiritual energy required for these ancient rites.

A delegation led by Sissu Panchayat President Rajeev recently met with the Additional Deputy Commissioner in Keylong to seek administrative support for the order. Formal notices have been sent to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to ensure that tourist traffic is not diverted toward the Sissu helipad or other sensitive village zones.

While Sissu remains closed, neighboring areas such as Koksar and Keylong typically remain open to visitors, provided they adhere to local guidelines.

While the suspension represents a temporary economic pause for the region’s growing tourism sector, the community remains steadfast in prioritizing cultural integrity over commercial gain. Local leaders emphasized that such measures are essential for maintaining harmony between modern development and the tribal heritage of the Lahaul Valley.

