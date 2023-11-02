New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday said it carried out raids in Gujarat and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation against an online gaming app through which a Chinese national and his accomplices duped people of crores of rupees.

The raids were carried out in Ahmedabad, Kachchh and Navsari of Gujarat and in Delhi on Wednesday.

The gaming app, named 'Dani Data', was created by the accused Chinese national and his accomplices and was available for use from December 2021, the ED said in a statement, adding it was available on the Google Play Store from May 26 to 31 in 2022.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Gujarat cyber crime police against the promoters of the app in which the "main conspirator" was a Chinese national.

"The controllers of the web-based mobile application 'Dani Data' offered guaranteed return against the investment made by the public, with the minimum return of 0.75 per cent per game and thereby allured the complainant and other persons to make investments with them," it stated.

"Thousands of persons were allured in this way and they made deposits through the app...," the ED alleged.

The Gujarat Police had said in its charge sheet that the main accused was a Chinese national who conspired with his associates in India and cheated and dishonestly induced thousands of investors to dupe them of crores of rupees, the agency said.

"Incriminating" documents and electronic devices were seized during the searches, it said.

