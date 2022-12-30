New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 42.21 crore following search operations at a total of 1,548 bank accounts involved in cyber crimes under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in respect to an investigation being conducted relating to the mobile gaming application named E-Nuggets.

So far, an amount of Rs 110.76 crore has been seized in total in this case including this seizure, officials said on Friday.

The instant case was registered on the basis of an FIR registered by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata, against Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata.

"During the investigation, it was found that Aamir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of duping the public. Further, after collecting a substantial amount from the public, all of a sudden, withdrawal from the said App, was stopped, on one pretext or the other. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers. It was revealed that multiple accounts were used to launder the money. Proceeds were also used to purchase Cryptocurrencies," ED said.

Aamir Khan is currently under Judicial Custody. Earlier, one Roman Agarwal was also arrested by ED who was actively involved in inter/intra country transactions. One Prosecution Complaint has been filed in the case and PMLA Special Court has taken cognizance of the same. (ANI)

