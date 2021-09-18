New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has floated a policy to allow use of open-air spaces and terraces abutting licensed eateries as service area, subject to several conditions, officials said.

The policy has been introduced with anticipatory approval of the EDMC's standing committee, the panel's head Beer Singh Panwar said.

According to the policy, only open-air spaces or terrace abutting licensed eating joints will be allowed to be used as a service area for dining purposes only, but subject to several conditions, he said.

One condition is that only open-air spaces will be allowed and the area should not have any overhead temporary or permanent structure.

No cooking of any kind or preparation of foods will be allowed in an open-air space or terrace, and liquor cannot be served in that zone, Panwar said.

"The EDMC policy will be in compliance with the rental agreement if the landlord and restaurant owners are different," he said.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the owner of the land shall have to be procured for using the open-air space or terrace for service purposes only, the EDMC said.

It will also be mandatory for restaurant-owners to obtain an NOC from the Delhi Fire Service authorities, as per the policy.

"A list of about 20 conditions are there as part of the policy," Panwar said, adding the proposal is expected to come up in the upcoming EDMC panel meeting.

The EDMC has received some representation from a restaurant body in this connection, he said.

"It will also augment our revenues," the EDMC panel chief said, adding there are about 50 big restaurants in east Delhi.

In September 2020, the standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had approved a similar proposal.

