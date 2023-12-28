Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills here.

Pradhan, who reached here on a two-day visit on Wednesday, visited the shrine in the afternoon, officials said.

The minister also met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

He also visited the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu and interacted with the students for an in-depth discussion on the ‘ViksitBharat@2047' initiative which is aimed at shaping the educational and skill development landscape in the country by the year 2047.

The discussion with students revolved around this long-term vision of the government and its several initiatives, aligning the educational landscape with the overall broad goals of the nation, an official release said.

While answering questions from the students, he mentioned the quality education initiatives that the government is planning and implementing to ensure equal access to education as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

During his visit, Pradhan conducted a detailed assessment of IIM Jammu's Jagti campus construction progress.

He also visited and lauded the state-of-the-art library at the institute and the advanced facilities available there to provide a comprehensive learning ecosystem.

