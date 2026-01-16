Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur, on Friday, voiced strong support for Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, praising his performance over the past three years and urging Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to resolve the issue related to officers that was recently raised by the PWD minister.

Speaking to the media and later to ANI in Shimla, Thakur said Vikramaditya Singh has proved to be an efficient and successful minister during his three-year tenure. He added that the concerns expressed by the PWD minister regarding officials should be addressed through dialogue at the level of the Chief Minister.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Can Group A, B, C and D Employees Expect?.

"I have already spoken on this issue. In the development of Himachal Pradesh, officers from outside the state, including All India cadre officers, have also made valuable contributions, just as state officers have. As far as negative thinking is concerned, such officers and people can be found both within the state and outside. This cannot be generalised," Thakur said.

Backing Vikramaditya Singh's remarks, the Education Minister added, "It is true that at every place there are some officers who create difficulties, whether they belong to state services or All India services. Vikramaditya Singh is our young minister and his tenure has been efficient. Whatever doubts or concerns have arisen from his statement should be clarified by the Chief Minister, who is the head of our government, so that the matter does not escalate."

Also Read | Jodhpur Horror: Man Arrested for Allegedly Se*ually Assaulting His 2 Daughters Over Years, One for 12 Years.

Earlier in the day, Thakur flagged off a special educational tour for 96 children with special needs from Shimla. The five-day exposure tour, organised by the Samagra Shiksha Department, will take the students to Amritsar.

"Today, through the Samagra Shiksha Department of our Education Department, around 96 children are going to Amritsar. These children have come here from all districts of the state, and all are children with special needs. Such programmes are organised to give them exposure. Similar programmes have been organised in the past as well. With this thinking, we want to ensure that our special children do not lag behind in any subject," Thakur said while speaking with ANI.

He further added that special educators will accompany the children throughout the five-day tour to ensure their safety and learning. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)