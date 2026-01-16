New Delhi, January 16: After the formation of the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC), central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for clarity on the fitment factor that will decide revised salaries and pensions. The commission, chaired by Ranjana Prakash Desai, is expected to submit its report by 2027. The Centre is likely to announce revised pay and pension structures during the festive season in the second half of 2027.

What Is The Fitment Factor In The 8th Pay Commission?

The fitment factor is a multiplier applied to the existing basic pay to calculate the revised basic salary under a new pay matrix. In the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 increased the minimum basic pay from INR 7,440 to INR 18,000, setting a benchmark for future revisions.

Expected Fitment Factor Range In 8th CPC

Payroll experts suggest that the fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission could range between 1.83 and 2.5. While some believe a repeat of the 2.57 multiplier cannot be ruled out, others feel fiscal constraints may limit the increase. The final decision will depend on inflation trends, government finances, and policy priorities. 8th Pay Commission: How Big Could the Arrears Payout Be for Central Govt Employees?

Will The Fitment Factor Be Uniform Across Pay Levels?

Historically, both the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions applied a uniform fitment factor across all pay levels to maintain parity. Employee unions expect the same approach in the 8th CPC. However, experts note that the government can legally apply different fitment factors for lower, middle, and higher pay levels to offer targeted relief, reduce pay compression, and manage expenditure. 8th Pay Commission: What Past Pay Hikes Reveal About the Next Salary Revision.

Salary Revision Example For Lower Pay Levels

Level 3–4 (Current Basic: INR 21,700)

• 2.0x: INR 43,400 (100 percent increase)

• 2.57x: INR 55,769 (157 percent increase)

• 2.86x: INR 62,062 (186 percent increase)

Lower-level employees stand to gain significant relief, especially against rising living costs.

Salary Revision Example For Middle Pay Levels

Level 7–8 (Current Basic: INR 44,900)

• 2.0x: INR 89,800

• 2.57x: INR 1,15,393

• 2.86x: INR 1,28,414

Middle-level staff see balanced growth and are often the most vocal group demanding a higher fitment factor.

Salary Revision Example For Higher Pay Levels

Level 13–14 (Current Basic: INR 1,23,100)

• 2.0x: INR 2,46,200

• 2.57x: INR 3,16,367

• 2.86x: INR 3,52,066

While absolute gains are high, the percentage increase remains the same under a uniform multiplier.

Pension Revision Projections Under 8th Pay Commission

Minimum Pension (Current: INR 9,000)

• 2.0x: INR 18,000

• 2.57x: INR 23,130

• 2.86x: INR 25,740

Mid-Level Pensioner (Current: INR 22,450)

• 2.0x: INR 44,900

• 2.57x: INR 57,696

• 2.86x: INR 64,207

Pension revision remains a politically and socially sensitive issue, and the commission may consider setting a higher minimum pension floor.

What Central Government Employees Can Expect

The fitment factor will be the single biggest determinant of salary and pension hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. While final numbers will only be known after the report is submitted and approved, employees across levels can expect meaningful revisions, with lower-paid staff and pensioners likely to be prioritised for relief.

