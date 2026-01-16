Jodhpur, January 16: Police in Jodhpur have arrested a man for the alleged serial sexual assault of his two daughters, with authorities stating that one of the victims was subjected to abuse for more than 12 years. The arrest follows a formal complaint lodged by the victims, who are now young adults. According to police reports, the suspect allegedly began assaulting his elder daughter when she was a minor, continuing the abuse for over a decade. It is further alleged that he later began targeting his younger daughter as well. Haryana Horror: 4 Arrested in Gang-Rape Case of 42-Year-Old in Bahadurgarh, CCTV and Digital Trails Help Crack Case.

Investigating officers stated that the accused used threats and intimidation to keep the victims silent. The matter came to light only recently after the sisters gained the courage to approach the police and disclose the years of physical and mental trauma they reportedly endured. "The accused has been taken into custody following a detailed statement from both survivors," a senior police official said. "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, given that the abuse began when the victims were minors." Bulandshahr Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Thrown Off Roof in Uttar Pradesh, Family Alleges Rape; 2 Held After Gunfight With Cops.

Medical examinations of the victims have been conducted, and their statements have been recorded before a magistrate. Specialized units, including forensic teams, were deployed to gather evidence from the family residence. The police have emphasized that they are providing the necessary counseling and protection to the sisters as the legal proceedings move forward. The accused is currently in judicial custody pending further investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

