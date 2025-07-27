New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Ministry of Education has sought an explanation from Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit regarding her absence at a key conference, according to sources.

It was noted that Pandit had skipped the conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities without formal approval, they said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

There was no immediate response from the JNU Vice-Chancellor on the issue.

"Her absence was viewed seriously. In such circumstances, Vice-Chancellors are required to take prior approval. There was a conference at JNU coinciding with the Vice-Chancellors' conference. But it should have been kept in mind that the invite for this conference was extended much in advance," a source said.

Also Read | Amaresh Jena Arrested: BJD Corporator Held by Odisha Police in Rape Case, Suspended From Party.

The Ministry of Education organised a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities in Kevadia, Gujarat from July 10-11.

The conference, as part of events to mark the five years of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, brought together heads of Central universities to review institutional progress and collectively shape the path ahead.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)