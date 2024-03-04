New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The efficient implementation of PESA Act will pave the way for strengthening traditional lifestyles and mitigating societal evils, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj, said on Monday.

Bharadwaj inaugurated the second two-day regional conference on strengthening of PESA at Ranchi, Jharkhand, the panchayati raj ministry said in a statement.

In his address, Bharadwaj emphasised the pivotal role of gram sabhas empowered by the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act) in addressing social issues, resolving disputes, managing natural resources and fostering economic empowerment efforts in a sustainable manner.

He highlighted that the efficient implementation of the PESA Act will pave the way for strengthening traditional lifestyles and mitigating societal evils.

Bharadwaj also said the ministry of panchayati raj has spearheaded initiatives to convene and collaborate with the concerned departments and stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of the PESA Act.

The panchayati raj ministry said an upcoming national conference on PESA aims to consolidate insights from the two editions of regional conferences held at Pune and Ranchi, to streamline and accelerate the implementation of the PESA Act based on unanimous consent.

"The ministry's overarching objective is to raise awareness about the benefits of the PESA Act, empower gram sabhas and extend the benefits to tribal communities as envisioned in the Act," they said.

Bharadwaj also said the central government aims to support tribal communities in preserving their cultural heritage and achieving socio-economic development through various interventions and initiatives in alignment with the principles of the PESA Act and broader goals of inclusive governance.

According to the ministry, the main objective of the PESA regional conference is to assess the progress made by the states in implementing the PESA Act and to develop a common vision on its impact at the grassroots level.

The conference aims to foster collaboration and discussions among participating states on enhancing the implementation of the PESA Act for the sustainable development of tribal communities in scheduled areas.

