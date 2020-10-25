Kargil, Oct 24 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Saturday said all efforts are being made to expend funds allotted by the central government in a judicious and comprehensive manner for equitable development of all parts of the union territory.

Mathur, who arrived here on a two-day visit on Friday, said preparations will be made this winter to execute the maximum number of works next season.

"Collective efforts will be made by the UT administration and the hill councils to expend the allotted budget to the maximum possible extent despite limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the LG told reporters.

Sharing details of the Ladakh Vision Document 2050, Mathur said the document has been brought in public domain to solicit opinions and inputs from people.

Meetings with both the hill councils would also be convened to suggest additions and modifications, he said.

He added that a UT-level Planning Board comprising experts from different fields has also been constituted and its suggestions would be sought.

"Effort will be made to promulgate the Vision 2050 within the next two months with support and opinions from all stakeholders. The emphasis of the Vision 2050 would be on more practical and workable projects," Mathur said.

He said equitable and area-specific development of Kargil and Leh have been accorded top priority.

"MODI (Mission Organic Development Initiative) scheme, Ladakh Green House Initiative scheme and other projects and schemes are already under execution," he said.

On the status of the expansion of Kargil Airport, the LG said it is subject to technical parameters and approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India.

On their advice, the UT administration has approached the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Montreal for consultancy. The administration has already made the payment to ICAO and the matter is being seriously pursued.

He said the administration is fully committed to establish an airport suitable for landing of wide-body aircraft in Kargil. In case the existing airstrip is found to be unsuitable for such aircraft, then an alternate airport would be constructed.

On the establishment of UT headquarters in Kargil, Mathur said the administration intends to establish a secretariat, police headquarters and Raj Niwas at Kurbathang after an agreement with the Army pertaining to land. Discussions on this have already begun.

Speaking about the construction of the Zojila tunnel along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, the LG said work has already begun after the recent blasting ceremony.

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has fixed the target of completion of the tunnel within four years, he said.

He also expressed hope that during the process of construction of the tunnel employment opportunities will be generated for the local people.

On the preparedness of his administration for the upcoming winter season, Mathur said after the conclusion of the hill council in Leh, meetings at UT level will be convened to review the overall arrangements.

"Efforts are also being made to ensure that the same level of air services and support which were extended last year in Kargil are ensured this winter as well despite the engagements of the Indian Air Force in eastern Ladakh," he said.

