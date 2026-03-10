Gairsain, Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that just a day after International Women's Day and on the very first day of the budget session, the state government has reassured Matri Shakti (women) that it is serious about their welfare. Whether it is the increase in the size of the gender budget, which is important from the perspective of women's equality, or budgetary provisions for various schemes directly related to women, the government has ensured financial support for them.

According to an official release from CMO, the Chief Minister stated that last year the state government had presented a gender budget of Rs 16,961.32 crore. While presenting the budget this time, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a provision of Rs 19,692.02 crore has been made under gender budgeting. This clearly indicates that efforts aimed at women's welfare will gain further momentum following this budget.

Also Read | AI Lab Anthropic Sues to Block Pentagon Blacklisting.

He further said that the state government has demonstrated its commitment to women's welfare by allocating funds for schemes that directly benefit them, such as the Eja-Boi Shagun Yojana for mothers and the Nirbhaya Fund for the safety of daughters.

In addition, there is a long list of schemes--including the Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kit Scheme, Vatsalya Yojana, Chief Minister Women Nutrition Scheme, and financial assistance for the marriage of daughters of destitute widows--for which budget provisions have been made, reflecting the government's serious efforts to improve the well-being of women, a release stated.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper QR Code Reportedly Takes Candidates To 'Rickroll' Prank Video, Netizens React With Funny Memes.

He also said that under the Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0 scheme, the state government has allocated ₹598.33 crore. Under this scheme, supplementary nutrition is being provided through Anganwadi centres to around 7.33 lakh beneficiaries aged between six months and six years.

Additionally, keeping in mind the nutritional needs of both mothers and children, a total budget provision of approximately ₹149.45 crore has been made for the Prime Minister's Nutrition Mission, a release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)