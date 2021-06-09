New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and IIT Delhi for being in the top 200 institutions in a global ranking and said efforts are underway to ensure that more universities and institutions scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth.

"Congratulations to the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and IIT Delhi. Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The three Indian Universities are in top 200 in QS World University Rankings 2022.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru was ranked the "world's top research university" in the rankings.

Earlier in the day Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also congratulated IIT Bombay for securing the 177th position, IIT Delhi for securing the 185th rank and IISc Bengaluru for securing 186th position in the rankings.

Pokhriyal said that India is taking a leap in the field of Education and Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru.

"We are equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff, and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector," he said.

The minister referred to initiatives such as the Institutes of Eminence and National Education Policy, 2020. (ANI)

