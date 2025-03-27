Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated the National Scientific Conference/Science Festival and the 40th Madhya Pradesh Youth Scientific Conference organised at the Kalidas Academy Campus, Ujjain, from the CM residence office on Thursday and addressed the event on the occasion.

"Science has the power to unravel many mysteries of nature. Today, the application of science and technology is bringing significant transformations across various fields--from farming to finance, manufacturing to medicine, and education to communication. Over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made rapid progress in the field of science and technology, infusing new energy and strength into the nation," CM Yadav said.

He further highlighted that as a result of the visionary policies of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' India is advancing continuously in the defense and space sectors, emerging as a global leader in these fields.

"The Madhya Pradesh government will soon formulate a space policy, and discussions have begun regarding the establishment of an ISRO center in the state. During the Global Investors Summit (GIS), the state took a significant step by initiating the implementation of four policies focused on the use of science and technology," CM Yadav said.

He emphasised that the use of science would be expanded in various sectors across Madhya Pradesh to make the state a hub for technology and innovation.

Additionally, he congratulated ISRO for the historic launch of the Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) satellite and stated that discussions would be held to develop an ISRO-like center in Madhya Pradesh with the support of the scientific community and technology institutions.

CM Yadav also stressed that science is being increasingly utilised in the medical field and other sectors in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in agriculture, where drones are being used extensively.

The state has initiated drone-based mapping in the revenue sector, and a pilot project for urban land surveys has started in Raisen at the national level.

This initiative is now expanding to other cities to create digital maps of lands, plots, and settlements, making property ownership records more manageable.

Chief Minister Yadav further noted that India's Sanatan culture is also based on science. Many auspicious activities begin with the worship of the Navagrahas (nine planets).

With the arrival of Vikram Samvat 2082, he highlighted the historical, artistic, cultural, and spiritual significance of Ujjain, recognising it as a center of time calculation since the era of Samrat Vikramaditya. Research on this aspect is continuously ongoing. (ANI)

