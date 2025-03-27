Lucknow, March 27: In a shocking incident, an advocate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine after refusing alcohol at his client’s residence in Para. The victim, Dhirasen Bhatt, claimed he was invited by his client, Vinod Kumar, on Holi night, where the situation escalated after he declined to drink. The attackers also snatched his gold chain and broke his sacred thread "janeu".

As per a Times of India report, Bhatt was invited to his client Vinod Kumar's residence in Para on the night of Holi. Upon arrival, Bhatt was led to an office space outside the house where he was offered country liquor. When Bhatt refused to drink the alcohol, Kumar became enraged and attempted to force him to consume it. The situation quickly escalated when Bhatt noticed a nameplate at the office with his name on it, which he objected to, as he hadn’t authorized its use. Lucknow Shocker: Man Booked for Raping PhD Scholar at Engineering Institute on Pretext of Marriage.

During the confrontation, a man present at the scene attacked Bhatt with a stick, while another individual filled a glass with urine and forcibly made him drink it. The assault didn’t stop there; the attackers also snatched Bhatt's gold chain and broke his sacred thread, known as "janeu," a symbol of his religious beliefs. Bhatt, in distress, raised an alarm, which prompted the intervention of people nearby, who came to his rescue. Lucknow Shocker: Man Hires Contract Killers To Murder Wife, Her Lover; Ends Up Losing His Son to Them After Dispute Over Advance Payment.

Following the incident, Bhatt immediately approached the authorities and filed a complaint with the Para police. According to DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava, a case was registered, and the investigation is underway. The police have yet to arrest the perpetrators, but they are actively working to identify the individuals involved.

